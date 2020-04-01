Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

New mapping method reveals reactions galore

System combines compounds in unfamiliar ways

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
April 1, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Scheme showing three possible reactions of the 320 amine-carboxylic acid couplings.
Amines (top left) and carboxylic acids can combine in multiple ways, shown by the dotted lines (top right). Three of the possible hundreds found by Cernak and co-workers are shown at the bottom.

It’s dinnertime, and the only food in your house is a can of beans and a box of spaghetti. What can you make? A new mapping method that combines known reactants in unfamiliar ways can help organic chemists solve a similar problem. Instead of reacting an amine and a carboxylic acid in the usual amide-coupling reaction, Tim Cernak and coworkers from The University of Michigan figured out that chemists can combine these compounds in 320 different ways (Nature 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2142-y).

Cernak and coworkers created a mathematical model by taking all the possible ways an amine and a carboxylic acid can combine, and using this equation to find a number of potential products. For example, the two starting materials can combine to form the amide, but they can also go through a decarboxylation to form an amine, or a tandem decarboxylation–deamination to give a new C–C bond (shown). Using their system, the team found that amines and carboxylic acids can combine in 80 coupling patterns. When they considered all the combinations of sp2 or sp3 hybridization, this led to 320 potential products.

“Our only filter was the octet rule,” he says. “If you can draw it on the chalkboard, and the product observes the octet rule, there must be some way to make it.”

Of the 320 predicted reactions, the team tried 15 in the lab, some of which were already known and some of which were new. They all worked, giving different products depending on the reaction conditions, from 45–91% yields. In addition, the team used the 320 potential products they found as substructures to search 9,279 pharmaceuticals and natural products from the DrugBank database, and found thousands of hits. This means that the two starting materials, an amine and a carboxylic acid, can be combined in a myriad of different ways to form molecules of interest, such as pharmaceuticals and natural products. Many potential reactions that the team found don’t yet exist, Cernak says. “We’re going to try and make them exist and use high throughput tools to do that.”

This way of approaching synthesis kind of turns current thinking on its side. Instead of using the starting materials to get a molecule with specific properties, Cernak wants to be able to use the reaction itself. So instead of changing the starting materials, a scientist could use the same starting materials under different reaction conditions, such as a different catalyst, reagents, and reaction conditions to get a different result.

It’s very creative to make diverse products with diverse transformations and conditions, says Connor Coley, an organic chemist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “There may be far more ways to combine pairs of in-stock building blocks than meets the eye.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Transforming soap into drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Synthesis of hindered dialkyl ethers shocked into new life
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Indolines made easy
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE