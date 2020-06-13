Parade of COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing pacts continues

Support nonprofit science journalism
AstraZeneca is the latest drug company to sign COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deals. Under a $750 million agreement, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance will make and distribute 300 million doses of AZD1222, the vaccine candidate AstraZeneca licensed from the University of Oxford. The British drugmaker also chose Serum Institute of India to supply 1 billion doses to low- and middle-income countries, with a commitment to provide 400 million of those before the end of the year. And it signed an $87 million production deal with US–based Emergent BioSolutions. Meanwhile, the UK’s Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre has agreed to provide Oxford Biomedica with equipment to help it scale up and produce AZD1222 and, potentially, other viral vector vaccines. Separately, Alabama-based SiO2 Materials Science has received a $143 million contract from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to produce vials for storing COVID-19 vaccines and drugs that are made of plastic but coated with a thin layer of glass.
