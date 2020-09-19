Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Slimming vancomycin synthesis to make it big

New shorter synthesis makes way for scale-up

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
September 19, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Structure of the antibiotic vancomycin.

Like many antibiotics, vancomycin, used to treat methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, has an antibiotic-resistance problem. In earlier studies, Dale Boger designed a resistance-free version by changing one crucial atom. However, the synthesis involved 25 steps and could not be scaled up to make enough quantities to be tested. Now, Boger and coworkers at Scripps Research in California have streamlined their vancomycin synthesis, reducing it to 19 steps (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2020, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.0c07433). This new, scalable design brings key challenging aspects of the synthesis under control, enabling industry chemists to potentially use it to make large quantities of the improved antibiotic. Because these modified versions remain active against bacteria, they need to go through clinical development before they’re deemed safe to use on people. “Enough material will certainly be able to be made this way to see if they live up to expectations,” Boger says. One of the tricky parts in making vancomycin is dealing with the three components in the core that are atropisomeric—isomeric because of a bulky part of the compound that can’t rotate. In the new synthesis, the researchers changed the design to make a single diastereomer of the core structure, eliminating the need for time-consuming purification. Boger has been working on this problem for 30 years. “Up to this point, it has been viewed as beautiful science but probably never going to be translatable because you can’t make them in the amounts needed,” he says. “Now we have the capability of doing that.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists find path to potent anticancer compound
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Death-cap mushroom toxin synthesized
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Vancomycin triple threat developed
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE