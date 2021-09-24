Sterling opens continuous-flow R&D center

Sterling Pharma Solutions, a drug services firm, has opened a continuous-flow chemistry research center at its site in Dudley, England. The company recently hired Ian R. Baxendale, a chemistry professor at Durham University, in a 3-year agreement to lead a team of chemists and engineers specializing in continuous-flow chemistry. The team will investigate continuous-flow processes including photolysis, electrochemistry, and hydrogenation.
