Symrise makes synthetic cannabidiol

The flavor and fragrance maker Symrise has developed a method to produce cannabidiol (CBD) from the citrus extract D-limonene. CBD, which is found naturally in cannabis plants but doesn’t produce a high, is prized for its anticonvulsive and anxiety- and nausea-relieving effects. Although most CBD is extracted from marijuana or hemp, other companies also use synthetic routes. For instance, the drug-chemical company Noramco produces CBD in Athens, Georgia, starting with methandienol.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter