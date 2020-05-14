Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

C-H Activation

Ir catalyst attacks strong C–H bonds without directing group

New chemistry could modify more complex molecules than previous C–H activation reactions

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
May 14, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

A reagent that can selectively transform carbon-hydrogen bonds is something organic chemists have been seeking for more than 25 years. Organic chemist John Hartwig and colleagues at the University of California, Berkeley, have now discovered a catalyst that can functionalize the strongest C–H bond on an alkane (Science 2020, DOI: 10.1126/science.aba6146). Unlike past C–H functionalization reactions, this one marches forth without a directing group and without the need for large amounts of substrate to move quickly, allowing the researchers to modify more complex molecules than before.

In C–H functionalization reactions, reagents tend to attack the weakest and most electron-rich carbon bond in a molecule, or the bond that chemists point to by installing directing groups. This new reaction overcomes those previous limitations and attacks primary C–H bonds over secondary ones and at carbons two atoms away from the heteroatom in saturated alkyl rings.

Every other known C–H activation method attacks either at the atom next to the heteroatom or as far away as possible from the heteroatom, Hartwig says. With the new catalyst, “we can take this very simple starting material with one functional group and diversify in three different positions.” This capability enables chemists to add a multitude of functional groups, in a position no other chemistry has allowed, he says.

We can take this very simple starting material with one functional group and diversify in three different positions.

In the new reaction, Hartwig and coworkers react their starting material with an iridium catalyst sporting 2-methylphenanthroline ligands and the borylating reagent bis(pinacolato)diboron (B2pin2) in the solvent cyclooctane. The reaction adds boronic esters at primary C–H bonds in alkanes, primary C–H bonds in unprotected alcohols, secondary C–H bonds of carbocycles, and secondary C–H bonds of saturated heterocycles, in yields of 29–85%. Hartwig used borylating reagents because the resulting C–B bonds can be converted to a plethora of different groups (shown). The scientists synthesized at least 63 compounds, from five molecule classes.

To get similar selectivity, previous C–H functionalization reactions have had to use large amounts of the starting material, often using it as the solvent. That problem limited the types of molecules chemists could modify. The speed of Hartwig’s Ir catalyst allows chemists to use less of their starting material, so the team didn’t need their target molecules to double as the solvent—meaning they could work with solids and more complex compounds. The reaction tolerates many functional groups for such a reactive catalyst, Hartwig says, which further broadens the array of potential starting materials.

This chemistry is sophisticated and clever, says organic chemist Varinder Aggarwal from the University of Bristol, who compares the reaction to expert surgery. Choosing the solvent to use in this reaction is tricky, he says, as almost all solvents have active C–H or π bonds that could themselves react. “They settled on cyclooctane, but that limits what compounds you can use since it’s a nonpolar solvent,” which not everything will dissolve in, Aggarwal says.

Hartwig agrees, and says finding a solvent that can dissolve large, polar molecules and better understanding the catalyst’s mechanism are both future goals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Transforming soap into drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making single carbon bonds in a familiar way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Road to chiral alkylamines paved with iridium

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE