Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

Catalyst chirality switched with a flash of light

Molecular motor and chiral ligand combined to create photoresponsive catalyst

by Laura Howes
December 4, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The chiral catalyst in two forms.
Ultraviolet light can switch the catalyst between two different forms.

Cells have a lot of control over enzymes. They can modify an enzyme to be more or less active, or to change the reaction that it catalyzes. But chemistry in the lab is different. “Normally when we design a ligand or catalyst we design it to do one specific transformation,” explains Ben Feringa of the University of Groningen, who won the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. “What we wanted to do is make an adaptive catalyst.”

To do that, Feringa’s group has combined a molecular motor with an existing asymmetric catalyst. The result is a catalyst that can switch its chirality, and as a result the stereochemistry of its products, with a flash of light (J. Am. Chem. Soc.2018, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.8b10816).

The switchable catalyst features what is known as axial chirality. This type of chirality is often used in asymmetric catalysis and results from the nonplanar arrangement of groups around an axis. Feringa’s molecule contains a biphenol group with axial chirality and a rigid core that rotates when hit with ultraviolet light. Because of the tight conformational coupling of these two elements, switching the helicity around the axis also changes the chirality of the biphenol. The biphenol coordinates with a zinc ion to form the active catalyst.

As a proof of principle, the chemists tested the catalyst in an organometallic 1,2-addition reaction to produce different stereoisomers depending on which form of the catalyst was used.

The catalyst is “a real achievement in the dynamic coupling of several types of convoluted chiralities,” says Nicolas Giuseppone, an organic chemist at the University of Strasbourg.

“It nicely demonstrates that switchable chiral catalysts can be obtained by the designed integration of functional units with well-defined stereochemical properties,” adds Alberto Credi of the University of Bologna. “Such a modular approach could in principle be applied to a wealth of biaryl structures,” he adds, suggesting this could lead to various chiral switches that could control different processes.

Feringa agrees. The dream, he says, is adaptive systems that could be switched from one reaction to another using an external signal. But, he admits, “I don’t know where the most useful applications will be.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvent steers chiral synthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Spin On Stereocontrol
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spinning Both Ways

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE