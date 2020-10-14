Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

Catalyst deconstructs polyethylene, producing valuable alkanes

Porous material mimics enzymes that repeatedly snip segments off proteins and other long-chain biomolecules

by Mitch Jacoby
October 14, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

A schematic showing the similarity between a natural and synthetic catalyst system.
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Catal.
A synthetic catalyst (bottom) made of porous silica (blue) and nanoparticles (orange) mimics natural ones (top) that decompose polymers (red) by repeatedly snipping off chain segments.

A catalytic system consisting of porous silica and platinum nanoparticles can convert high-density polyethylene to compounds used for making diesel fuel and lubricants (Nat. Catal. 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41929-020-00519-4).

The synthetic system mimics natural enzymes that digest proteins by repeatedly snipping the molecular chains. It could provide a way to turn plastic waste into products that are more valuable than those made via melt-processing and other methods for recycling plastics.

To make the catalyst, researchers led by Wenyu Huang, Aaron D. Sadow, and Frédéric A. Perras of Ames Laboratory deposited roughly 3 nm diameter platinum nanoparticles on larger amine-functionalized silica spheres. Then they grew a shell of silica riddled with nanometer-sized pores around the silica spheres.

NMR spectroscopy and other types of analyses show that the structure of the catalyst, the length and width of its pores, and polymer-surface interactions drive polyethylene chains to snake their way into the narrow pores. At the bottom of the pores, the chains encounter the catalytic Pt nanoparticles and undergo hydrogenolysis, which snips off a well-defined segment. The segment exits the pore as the chain continues to crawl in, successively being chopped and shortened.

Catalysis tests using various types of plastics, including those used to make grocery-style shopping bags, show that the catalyst and breakdown procedure can be tuned to produce a narrow range of alkanes commonly used in diesel fuel and lubricants.

Gregg T. Beckham of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory describes the study as “an elegant combination of catalyst design, spectroscopy, and polymer science.” He expects the work will lead to new catalyst designs that use porous materials for polymer deconstruction.

The University of Minnesota’s Marc A. Hillmyer, a polymer specialist, says the tailored-pore approach is “quite innovative,” but follow-up work needs to be done. “Moving from demonstration systems to practical waste streams will be a valuable next step,” he adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Recycling plastic waste using a low-cost catalyst
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cobalt-zeolite catalyst makes propane out of polymers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Turning plastic garbage into valuable lube oil
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE