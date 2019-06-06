Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Where’d I put that photocatalyst?

by Manny Morone
June 6, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The floor of fume hood cast in purple light, littered with flasks, and one flask glows bright green.
Credit: William Weigel

As he was leaving the lab for the night, William Weigel turned off the light in his lab space and noticed one of the (many) flasks in his fume hood was glowing green. It turned out that a small amount of an iridium complex (structure shown) stuck to the walls of this flask had started to fluoresce due to a bit of blue-ultraviolet light coming off of a photochemical reaction he was running nearby. And that’s not the only thing this compound does when hit with light: David Martin’s lab at the University of California, Riverside, in which Weigel is a PhD student, has devised a series of C–H functionalization reactions that are catalyzed by this iridium complex when illuminated with blue light-emitting diodes (ACS Catal. 2019, DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.9b01394).

Submitted by William Weigel

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

The structure of a tetrahedral iridium metal complex with fluorinated ligands that has been used as a photocatalyst.

Related C&EN Content:

Photocatalysts Built In A Snap

Dual C–F/C–H functionalization unveiled

Chemistry in Pictures: Water it down, turn it up.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Color coordination
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Color splash
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Quinoline quills

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE