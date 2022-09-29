Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

Chemists crack catalytic chemical recycling of polyethylene

Common plastic can be broken down to make the commodity chemical propene

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
September 29, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

A big mass of waste polyethylene bottles.
Credit: Shutterstock
A new method breaks polyethylene into propene monomers.

Chemists at the University of California, Berkeley, have found a way to turn polyethylene (PE) plastics into propene, which can then be used to make new materials. This method of chemical recycling is one of the few to target the commonly used PE and one of the first to completely break down the plastic into a single product. Organic chemist John Hartwig and his group used three catalysts to transform PE into alkenes and then create propene monomers (Science 2022, DOI: 10.1126/science.add1088). The reaction makes few side products, yields over 80% propene, and works under mild conditions. The team used an iridium catalyst to remove hydrogens from PE, creating alkenes, and then a ruthenium catalyst to transform these to terminal alkenes. The Palladium catalyst works together with a ruthenium catalyst in a process called isomerizing ethenolysis to produce propene and another alkene with one less carbon in its chain. That alkene reenters the ethenolysis cycle to produce another propene. “So if you have polyethylene that we cut into chains of 100 carbons, it does that [cycle] 100 times to get down to the end of the chain,” Hartwig says. PE is particularly tricky to take apart, he says, because it’s composed of unstrained carbon-carbon single bonds, which require extreme temperatures to break. This new method proceeds at 200 °C. Though not yet ready for commercial use, the method shows that chemists can transform hard-to-react waste PE into something useful via common organic reactions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists make alkyl chlorides with less waste
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ligand spiral activates elusive γ C–H bond
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ligand spiral activates elusive γ C-H bond
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE