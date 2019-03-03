Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

Electrochemical method converts CO2 to graphite-like solids and other forms of carbon

Liquid-metal-based catalyst containing cerium functions at room temperature and resists deactivation

by Mitch Jacoby
March 3, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

This close-up photo shows a vial containing a suspension of carbonaceous solids.
Credit: Torben Daeneke/Univ. of New South Wales
A catalytic liquid metal efficiently converts CO2 to solid carbon (black flecks).

Driven to reduce atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases, researchers worldwide are developing methods for sequestering CO2, including injecting the gas underground and converting it to valuable liquid fuels and chemicals. But subterranean storage is expensive, and converted carbon could end up back in the atmosphere if it’s turned into volatile liquids or fuels that will release CO2 anew when burned. So Dorna Esrafilzadeh and Torben Daeneke of the University of New South Wales and coworkers developed a low-cost electrocatalytic method for converting CO2 to solid carbon, a nonvolatile material that can be used to make electrodes for energy storage or be safely buried (Nat. Commun. 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-08824-8). To perform the reaction, the team fashioned an electrochemical cell featuring an unusual electrode. Its tip is made of a liquid-metal Ga-In-Sn alloy dosed with elemental cerium nanoparticles that make it catalytically active. Unlike a solid Ga-Ce catalyst, which quickly deactivates as a carbon layer fouls its surface, the team’s liquid catalyst resists fouling and remains stable. Using the test cell at room temperature and low voltage, the team converted CO2 to porous, graphite-like solids and showed that the materials work well as electrodes for high-efficiency capacitors.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE