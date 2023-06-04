Merck working with academia on AI

Merck KGaA has signed a 3-year collaboration with the research group of John Hartwig, a professor of chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, and senior faculty scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Merck and the Hartwig group aim to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to predict novel catalysts. The partners plan to come up with optimal catalysts for processes that have limited reaction data. They will then employ high-throughput experimentation to hone the results.
