Photocatalytic reaction creates cyclopropanes from unactivated alkenes

Cyclopropanes are a common motif in medicinal chemistry. Three-carbon rings show up in drug structures for conditions including asthma, psoriasis, and COVID-19.

But despite its utility, cyclopropane is not easy to make compared with larger rings. There are a few established chemical methods for coaxing these highly strained molecular triangles into existence, but they require extra prefunctionalization steps or hazardous reagents such as diazo compounds.

Now, a team from Pennsylvania State University led by Ramesh Giri has developed a photocatalytic method for making cyclopropanes by combining alkenes and activated methylene derivatives such as 1,3-dicarbonyl compounds (Science 2023, DOI: 10.1126/science.adg3209). The reaction uses bench-stable reagents and isn’t air-sensitive—in fact, oxygen participates in it as an intermediate oxidant.

Rather than using a carbene or metal carbenoid as the most popular established methods do, this reaction was designed to go through a series of single-electron transfer steps initiated by blue light. “Carbenes are basically two radicals on one carbon. So instead of generating them in one step, we thought we would generate [radicals] stepwise,” Giri says. In addition to the starting materials, photocatalyst, and oxygen, the reaction also requires a catalytic amount of iodine to regenerate the catalyst.

The researchers found that the reaction works with a variety of mono- or disubstituted alkenes—though not dienes or styrene. It also works with multiple combinations of electron-withdrawing groups on methylene. Those groups also provide handles for further functionalization on the cyclopropane ring, which opens up synthetic possibilities that other methods can’t access.