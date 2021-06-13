Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

Reduction carves path to chiral compounds

Asymmetrical Zn is key to compounds with 4 different carbon groups

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
June 13, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

A zinc catalyst can convert malonic esters to chiral compounds with four different carbon substituents.

Many pharmaceuticals need to be a certain shape to fit into the binding pocket of the enzyme they target. Synthesizing molecules with the desired chirality requires controlled addition of functional groups, which is challenging. Now Pengwei Xu and Zhongxing Huang from the University of Hong Kong have made this process a little easier. They found a way to transform malonic esters into chiral compounds with four different carbon substituents (Nat. Chem. 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41557-021-00715-0). The chemists created six classes of molecules containing a variety of functional groups, which wasn’t possible with prior methods.

Previously, researchers used pig liver esterases to transform malonic esters into chiral compounds. But these enzymes don’t work well when the esters have bulky side groups or multiple side groups similar in size, which limits the enzymes’ utility. The team used cheap starting materials to make a library of malonic esters of different sizes. The researchers used tetradentate prolinol ligands and a dinuclear diethylzinc catalyst to reduce one ester group to make over 70 compounds. These include amino and hydroxyl esters, alcohols, and diols, all in moderate to good yields and as high as 98% enantioselectivity. This catalyst works in the presence of multiple functional groups, including amines, olefins, and thioethers, Huang says.

The diethylzinc catalyst spontaneously ignites in air, but Huang says the team is researching alternatives. This tool will allow researchers to make a wider variety of complex natural products more easily and is a good companion to the existing enzyme method, Huang says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dumping directing groups means synthesis shortcut
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cooperative catalysts produce tough-to-make, nonnatural amino acids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Azidation Made Easy
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE