Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Radiochemistry

Thorium-thorium bonding marks actinide milestone

Unusual crystalline complex shows unexpected σ-aromaticity

by Mark Peplow, special to C&EN
September 2, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A chemical line structure of a thorium cluster.

Bonds between actinide elements are extremely rare, with barely a handful identified in fleeting or exotic circumstances. Now, researchers have created a fully-fledged crystalline complex containing thorium-thorium bonds, synthesized and isolated under ordinary experimental conditions (Nature 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03888-3).

Actinide-actinide bonds are predicted to be very weak. Compounds such as U2have been identified by spectroscopy of gas-phase molecules, or trapped inside a fullerene cage, for example, which hampers efforts to study their bonding and reactivity in detail.

Stephen T. Liddle of the University of Manchester and colleagues made the new compound by combining a thorium precursor with a tetrasilyl cyclobutadiene dianion—a powerful reducing agent. This formed a complex containing a cluster of three thorium atoms flanked by cyclooctatetraenyl ligands and bridging chlorides. The dark blue crystals decompose slowly at room temperature but remain stable at –35 °C.

The researchers compared crystal structure data and spectroscopy and magnetic measurements with quantum chemical calculations and determined that the thorium cluster contains a 3-center 2-electron bond, and that these delocalized electrons are σ-aromatic. “It’s pretty much the last thing that anyone expected,” Liddle says. “It underlines to me the capacity of the early actinides to really surprise.”

The researchers found that the complex acts as a strong reducing agent, causing CO2 to disproportionate, forming CO and a thorium carbonate compound. They now aim to create analogs of the complex with other actinides to look for trends in bonding and reactivity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Californium complex offers bonding insights
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uranium nitride triple bond is surprisingly covalent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zeroing in on magnesium
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE