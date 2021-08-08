Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Reaction Mechanisms

Making single carbon bonds in a familiar way

Mechanism is like olefin metathesis, runs under gentle conditions

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
August 8, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Two homobiaryl compounds form heterobiaryl compounds over a ruthenium(II) catalyst.

The well-known olefin metathesis reaction involves a pair of molecules—each with a carbon-carbon double bond—swapping bonding partners. It is widely used for making drugs, polymers, and synthetic natural products, because the reaction forms new, useful C–C double bonds. For the most part, C–C single bonds are left out of the party, because chemists generally consider them too inert for this type of reaction. Guangbin Dong and coworkers at the University of Chicago have uncovered a metathesis reaction that not only works with single-bonded biaryl rings but is reversible (Nat. Chem. 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41557-021-00757-4). Although alkane metathesis reactions are known, Dong says, either they involve olefin formation or they are not reversible. Here, the group synthesized a series of compounds with two of the same aryl groups, then used a ruthenium catalyst to create biaryl compounds with two different aryl groups (shown). Chemists previously would have used a cross-coupling reaction that required an oxidant or reductant, or an acid or base. Dong’s method works with many functional groups, including rarely tolerated bromides and boronates, and does not need redox or pH-adjusted conditions. It’s more simple and straightforward, Dong says. “You just add a catalyst, then the bonds break and re-form.” Through computational analysis, the team found that the reaction goes through an “olefin-metathesis-like” pathway, Dong says, in which the compound breaks a C–C bond to oxidatively add to the catalyst. A reductive elimination then forms the new C–C bond. This research shows that direct C–C single-bond metathesis is possible, which is potentially useful, Dong says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quick and broad amine synthesis clears easier path to drug compounds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Coupling phenols and allylic alcohols
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amides Succumb To Suzuki–Miyaura Coupling, Thanks To Nickel Catalyst
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE