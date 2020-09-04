Candidates’ election statements and backgrounds

Two candidates will vie for the office of president-elect of the American Chemical Society for 2021 in this fall’s election. They are Mary K. Carroll, a professor of chemistry at Union College, and Angela K. Wilson, a distinguished professor of chemistry at Michigan State University. The successful candidate will serve as ACS president in 2022 and as a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 2021 to 2023.

Candidates for director of District III are Teri Quinn Gray, operations leader at DuPont Transportation and Industrial, and Lynne P. Greenblatt, a retired principal research scientist formerly of Phare View Concepts.

District III consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections having their headquarters in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania (except the Erie, Penn-York, and Pittsburgh Sections), Maryland, and the District of Columbia.

District VI will also be holding elections for director. Candidates are Janet L. Bryant, a retired senior S&T specialist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; Paul W. Jagodzinski, a professor at Northern Arizona University; and Jeanette M. Van Emon, a retired research chemist from the US Environmental Protection Agency. District VI consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections with headquarters in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington and those members with addresses in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington; in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan; and in the extra-provincial territories of Canada who are not assigned to local sections. The winners of Districts III and VI will serve on the ACS Board of Directors beginning in 2021 and running through 2023.

Four candidates are running for two director-at-large positions. They are Dawn A. Brooks, global brand development leader at Eli Lilly and Company; Wayne E. Jones Jr., provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of New Hampshire; Kristin M. Omberg, group leader at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; and Carolyn Ribes, business analytical leader at Dow Chemical. The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve a 3-year term from 2021 to 2023.

Balloting will be conducted online, with the option to receive a paper ballot upon request. Ballots will be distributed Sept. 28–30 with a voting deadline of Oct. 23. ACS members eligible to vote received information in early September on how to request a paper ballot.

All voting members of ACS may receive ballots enabling them to vote for president-elect upon request. Only members with mailing addresses in Districts III and VI may receive ballots to vote for director from those districts. Only voting councilors may receive ballots for the director-at-large elections.