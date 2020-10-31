Exact Sciences acquires liquid-biopsy start-up Thrive in $2.15 billion deal

Exact Sciences, a diagnostics firm that sells the colon cancer test Cologuard, will acquire the liquid-biopsy start-up Thrive Earlier Detection for $1.7 billion, plus $450 million in potential milestone payments. Thrive launched in 2019 based on the work of three oncologists at Johns Hopkins University who had developed a blood test, CancerSEEK,that analyzes DNA and proteins in seemingly healthy people to spot early signs of cancer. The buyout comes just 1 month after the DNA sequencing giant Illumina announced that it would buy the liquid-biopsy start-up Grail for $8 billion.
