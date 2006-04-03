Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Pittcon, Other Trade Shows May Be Declining In Importance For Small Firms

by Stu Borman
April 3, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Exhibit Buzz

Exhibitor complaints about Pittcon are one of the meeting's long-standing traditions. But one exhibitor C&EN talked to this year believes Pittcon is becoming less important and less cost-effective for small instrument vendors, which make up the majority of the exposition.

"We've been a Pittcon exhibitor for about 27 years, and we've certainly seen a decline over the years," said John B. Lipsky, president of Quadrex Corp., a manufacturer of gas chromatography products. "Attendance is down, and the show is smaller."

With the Internet, e-mail, and other modern forms of communication, "it has crossed our minds that the whole concept of a large trade show in this market is becoming a dinosaur," Lipsky said. "We now look at Pittcon more as a business-to-business type of opportunity, where we're meeting with people we're already doing business with to solidify those relationships."

Traditionally, Quadrex purchased a 20-foot booth at Pittcon. "This year for the first time, I decided that it just wasn't worth it and went down to a 10-footer," Lipsky said. "I still had enough space and the same exposure."

So the exposition is "becoming a disappointment," Lipsky said. He has asked Pittcon representatives if they would permit his company to opt out of the conference alternate years and still maintain its seniority for booth placement, but so far they haven't agreed.

Lipsky noted that many Pittcon organizers are volunteers and "do a good job. But we're a small company, and Pittcon week represents quite an investment for us. I'm sure many other small companies would share my opinion that the return on investment from exhibiting at Pittcon isn't what it used to be."

Pittcon 2006 President Kevin J. McKaveney said exhibitor success at Pittcon depends on a number of factors, "such as products of interest to the audience, booth location, and preshow promotion. These factors vary from exhibitor to exhibitor and affect each differently. We do have many small exhibitors who are typically very happy with their results."

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE