Biological Chemistry

Shimadzu Exhibits 50-Year-Old Gas Chromatograph At Pittcon

by Stu Borman
April 3, 2006
Advertisement

HISTORICAL INSTRUMENTS

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments marked the 50th anniversary of Japan's first gas chromatograph, the GC-1A, by displaying the instrument behind plexiglas in the company's booth on the Pittcon exposition floor. It is normally kept at Shimadzu???s world headquarters in Kyoto.

The GC-1A "revolutionized the chemical analysis industry" in Japan, according to Shimadzu. Built for petrochemical industry use, it allowed faster analysis of samples than was previously possible, ???enabling plants to adjust their processes for more efficient production. In Japan, which was recovering from World War II at the time, the GC-1A spurred economic growth for Shimadzu,??? the company said, and helped make it a leading Japanese company in petrochemical analysis.

In 1956, the instrument sold for $7,100. Today's value: priceless. But aside from its historical value, the instrument would probably sell for about $142,000 in today's market, the company says.

