Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Intramembrane Protease

Study suggests how protein cleavage in membranes might work

by Stu Borman
October 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted From Nature
Credit: Adapted From Nature

In a study that may be relevant to Alzheimer's and other diseases, researchers have obtained the first atomic-scale 3-D structure of an intramembrane protease and have proposed a molecular mechanism by which it might work.

When cellular job assignments were handed out, intramembrane proteases got one of the hardest. These enzymes are embedded in membranes, which restricts their motion, and they cleave proteins at sites tucked within the membranes.

The enzymes are believed to be involved in many fundamental cellular processes. But researchers have been having a hard time imagining how intramembrane proteases might work. Water plays an essential role in reactions catalyzed by conventional proteases, but how would intramembrane proteases gain access to water inside membranes, which are hydrophobic? And how would substrates gain access to enzyme active sites in that environment?

Now, assistant professor of pharmacology Ya Ha and coworkers Yongcheng Wang and Yingjiu Zhang at Yale University have helped clarify the mechanism of such enzymes by determining and analyzing the structure of a bacterial intramembrane protease called GlpG (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature05255).

Cell biology group leader Matthew Freeman of the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, in Cambridge, England, points out in a Nature commentary that this "landmark paper" reveals "a hydrophilic dent at the surface of the membrane, adjacent to the active site, ensuring that there is plenty of access for water to complete the peptide-breaking reaction." Ha says the position of residues conserved in enzymes of GlpG's class suggests a gating mechanism in which the residues move aside to permit the substrate to diffuse to the active site from the side. This proposal is still highly speculative, Ha adds.

Of three proteins implicated in Alzheimer's, two (presenilin-1 and -2) are intramembrane proteases, and the third (-amyloid precursor protein) is their substrate. GlpG is not directly associated with Alzheimer's, but Ha says he hopes the new study will stimulate research leading to "a molecular explanation of the way mutations cause Alzheimer's disease and to rational drug design targeting presenilin-1 and -2."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Structures suggest how bacterial transporters bind multiple drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme catalyzes cross-membrane reaction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Allosteric Control Enables Methicillin Resistance

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE