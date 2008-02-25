2008 ACS National Award Winners

THIS IS THE FINAL SET of vignettes of recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2008. A profile of Gabor A. Somorjai, 2008 Priestley Medalist, is scheduled to appear in the April 7 issue of C&EN along with his award address.
Sir Fraser Stoddart, winner of the Arthur C. Cope Award, and most other national award winners will be honored at an awards ceremony that will be held on Tuesday, April 8, in conjunction with the 235th ACS national meeting in New Orleans. The Arthur C. Cope Scholar awardees will be honored at the 236th ACS national meeting in Philadelphia, Aug. 17-21.
The Cope Award recognizes and encourages excellence in organic chemistry; it consists of a medal, a cash prize of $25,000, and an unrestricted research grant of $150,000 to be assigned by the recipient to any university or research institution. Each Cope Scholar Award consists of $5,000, a certificate, and an unrestricted research grant of $40,000. Arthur C. Cope and Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards are sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund.
