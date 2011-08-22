Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

NIH Moves Genomics Into Clinical Care

by Britt E. Erickson
August 22, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) will provide $25 million over the next four years to researchers in the Electronic Medical Records & Geno­mics (eMERGE) network to show that a patient’s genome can be linked to disease symptoms in their medical records to improve their care. “Our goal is to connect genomic information to high-quality data in electronic medical records during the clinical care of patients. This will help us identify the genetic contributions to disease,” says NHGRI Director Eric D. Green. The eMERGE network finished its first phase in July, identifying genetic variants associated with dementia, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and other diseases. The investigators are now planning to identify genetic variants associated with 40 more disease symptoms using DNA from about 32,000 participants. Eventually, eMERGE researchers will use the genomic information in clinical settings to adjust patient medications and determine which patients need intervention to prevent, diagnose, or treat diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Gilead teams with Goldfinch for kidney disease drugs
Boehringer Tries Drug Crowdsourcing …
23andMe Allies With Genentech

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE