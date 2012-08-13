Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Newscripts

Rastafarian Parasites, Trout Magnetoreception

by Craig Bettenhausen
August 13, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: John Artim
Stir it up: G. marleyi hunts by night, enjoys jamming.
This is a microscope photograph of an immature female G. marleyi.
Credit: John Artim
Stir it up: G. marleyi hunts by night, enjoys jamming.

When you think of reggae music, a song by Bob Marley probably starts playing in your head. Now, thanks to Arkansas State University marine biologist Paul C. Sikkel, the same thing might happen when you think of small parasitic crustaceans in the Caribbean Sea that feed off the blood of fish.

Sikkel and his team present an organism that fits that description in the July 6 issue of Zootaxa. “I named this species after Marley because of my respect and admiration for Marley’s music,” Sikkel said in a press release about the newly discovered organism. Gnathia marleyi is also “as uniquely Caribbean” as the influential singer, guitarist, and songwriter, Sikkel added.

To learn how the species-naming process works, the Newscripts gang spoke with Daphne G. Fautin, vice president of the International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature, which sets the guidelines for naming newly discovered creatures. The first step is to comb through 250 years of scientific literature to make sure the organism hasn’t already been named, Fautin says. Then, scientists must deposit specimens with a museum and publish a detailed description that meets the guidelines set forth by the commission, including descriptions of how to distinguish the new species from similar-looking relatives. If everything checks out, Fautin explains, the name becomes official.

Understanding creatures like G. marleyi is crucial to understanding the ecology of coral reefs because the parasite is a major carrier and transmitter of diseases afflicting fish there, Sikkel said.

Previous research from Sikkel’s group showed that, despite their compound eyes, the parasites rely primarily on chemical cues to find their hosts (Mar. Biol., DOI: 10.1007/s00227-011-1631-9). “We do not yet know what molecules G. marleyi uses to find its host,” Sikkel tells Newscripts. “But we would love to attract a chemical ecologist to help answer that question.”

Studies suggest that many animals navigate their habitats by reading Earth’s magnetic fields. Migrating birds return to their roosts, and turtles chart the ocean’s depths. Even some fish explore rivers and streams in search of hospitable environments.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock/C&EN
Nose magnets: This confused fish clearly needs more of them, according to a new study.
A school of rainbow trout all swim in one direction, but one maverick trout swims off in another.
Credit: Shutterstock/C&EN
Nose magnets: This confused fish clearly needs more of them, according to a new study.

A research team led by Michael Winklhofer, of Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, has now positively identified cells in a trout’s snout that might account for the fish’s magnetoreception, or the ability to sense magnetic fields. The group first extracted olfactory cells from trout. Then they used an optical microscope to observe a small number of those cells rotating in time with an externally applied rotating magnetic field (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1205653109). Each of the spinning cells, they found, contains a rigidly held shard of iron-containing magnetic material, most likely magnetite (Fe3O4).

The researchers now are trying to nail down the molecular formula of the ferrous inclusions by subjecting the cells to a battery of analytical techniques. The team is also using electron microscopy to uncover more details about the cellular structures that hold the tiny magnets.

Preliminary data suggest that the magnets sit in the membranes of the olfactory cells, which are specialized neurons, Winklhofer tells Newscripts. In response to magnetic fields, the shards might twist the cell membranes in which they sit, he says, “gating the ion flow through stretch-sensitive transmembrane ion channels.” A change in the flow of ions could form the basis of a useful sensory input.

Winklhofer’s work provides strong evidence that magnetite inclusions could be responsible for some animals’ magneto­reception. But, he says, “the key point is that we now have a good technique to get at the cells that allows us to study their properties.”

Craig Bettenhausen wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Egg cell gatekeeper keeps zebrafish sperm in line
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Egg cell gatekeeper keeps zebrafish sperm in line
Why don’t poison frogs poison themselves?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE