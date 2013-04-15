COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
Thermo Fisher Scientific also unveiled a femtogram-level electrochemical detector for UHPLC, the Dionex UltiMate ECD-3000RS. The detector has the sensitivity and selectivity needed to detect neurotransmitters, pharmaceuticals, and components of other complex biological samples after they have been separated by UHPLC. The new detector is compatible with the Dionex UltiMate 3000 BioRS (see page 36) and other Dionex UHPLC systems. The detector features coulometric sensors, which are known for their stability and low maintenance, and amperometric sensors, which are known for high sensitivity and consequent applicability to volume-limited samples.
