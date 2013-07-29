Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

NIH To Support Big Data Centers

by Britt E. Erickson
July 29, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

NIH will award up to $24 million annually for four years to create six to eight centers of excellence at various institutions focused on improving the way biomedical researchers use increasingly large and complex data sets. The centers will develop and disseminate innovative tools and software for sharing, integrating, analyzing, and managing biomedical data. They will also train biomedical students and researchers about data science methods. The funding opportunity is the first of what NIH says will be several opportunities under its Big Data to Knowledge (BD2K) initiative, which launched in December. “The goal is to help researchers translate data into knowledge that will advance discoveries and improve health, while reducing costs and redundancy,” NIH Director Francis S. Collins says. Applications are due Nov. 20.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

NIH Aims To Advance Single-Cell Analysis
NSF Awards Materials Teams And Centers
NIH Tags Some Stimulus Funds For Construction, Equipment

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE