Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Stoner Memory Loss Explained

Researchers show link between THC-stimulated overexpression of COX-2 enzyme and cognitive impairment

by Craig Bettenhausen
December 2, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The forgetful marijuana user is a common comedy trope, but the memory-impairing effects of pot’s most psychoactive ingredient, Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), are serious impediments to medical uses for cannabis. Those effects result from THC stimulating increased production of COX-2, the same enzyme that is inhibited by nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin, say Chu Chen and colleagues at Louisiana State University (Cell 2013, DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2013.10.042). The team observed that THC induced a dose- and time-dependent increase in COX-2 in mice, so they tested the behavioral effects of giving mice THC along with a COX-2 inhibitor. Mice given both substances did not suffer the impairment of working memory and fear conditioning that the THC-only mice experienced, nor did they display the same degree of lethargy. THC has been shown to help the mouse brain clear Alzheimer’s-associated amyloid-β plaques; the team showed that this ability is not reduced by COX-2 inhibition. The results could broaden medical applications of THC and inform future studies on the biochemical mechanisms of cannabinoid activity.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE