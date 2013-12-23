Advertisement

Business

And Calm Prevailed

After a bumpy start for chemical firms, the year turned out better than expected, although Europe still suffered

December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Solar Impulse
Solar Impulse, a solar-powered aircraft backed by chemical makers Solvay and Bayer, made a flight from San Francisco to New York City in 2013.
Photo of the Solar Impulse, a solar powered aircraft.
Credit: Solar Impulse
Solar Impulse, a solar-powered aircraft backed by chemical makers Solvay and Bayer, made a flight from San Francisco to New York City in 2013.

COVER STORY

And Calm Prevailed

Calm. That may be the best word to describe the chemical industry in 2013. What looked to be threats to the sector at the beginning of the year—a Chinese slowdown, Europe’s debt crisis, budgetary impasses in the U.S.—never erupted into calamities. Performance fell neatly into trends: Europe declined, Asia slowed, and the U.S. grew.

Merger and acquisition activity abated somewhat in 2013, which is saying something given that 2012 wasn’t exactly a banner time for deal-making. However, two of the largest U.S. chemical firms, DuPont and Dow Chemical, launched major divestiture initiatives during 2013 intended to focus their businesses on specialty products.

Capital investment patterns didn’t surprise either. Access to U.S. shale gas still drove investment, although new plant announcements came at a less prodigious pace than during the previous two years when the prospect of an exploitable new source of feedstock was still exciting chemical executives.

This was also a year in which established chemical companies gained more confidence in industrial biotechnology and in biosourced new materials. But whereas biotech chemical producers and industrial users pressed ahead, the public wasn’t especially receptive to the green alternatives.

NOTABLE QUOTES

“Give us predictable growth, even if it’s not that high, and we will know how to make money with it.”

- Pierre Brondeau, CEO of FMC Corp., bemoaning volatility and uncertainty in the marketplace

On the intellectual property front, it was another contentious year. Patent lawsuits were fought, and one between Monsanto and DuPont resulted in a multi-billion-dollar settlement.

For instrument makers, it was a year shadowed by some consolidation and government spending limitations that dragged down purchasing. Meanwhile, specialty chemical makers contended with spotty markets and tried to position themselves for better times ahead.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

