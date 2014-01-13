Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Petrochemicals: U.S. firms are making as much, and expanding as fast, as they can

by Alexander H. Tullo
January 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

In 2013, U.S. petrochemical producers once again racked up fantastic profits while their counterparts in Europe and Asia struggled. There’s little to indicate that 2014 will be much different.

Extraction of hydrocarbons from shale continued to keep U.S. natural gas cheap relative to oil in 2013. In fact, on an energy-content basis, oil is about four times more expensive than gas. Because U.S. chemical companies make the building block chemical ethylene predominantly by cracking natural-gas-derived ethane, this price disparity gives them an enormous advantage over European and Asian firms that rely primarily on naphtha, which is derived from crude oil.

Thus, U.S. chemical producers are running their plants as hard as they can. According to Stephen Lewandowski, director of olefins research at the consulting firm IHS Chemical, North American operating rates are currently about 93%, the practical maximum. Because U.S. petrochemical producers can’t push their plants any harder, they are meeting growing demand at home for ethylene derivatives such as polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride by exporting less.

In Europe, the situation is dire. The average integrated margin—the profit in the supply chain from naphtha all the way to polyethylene—is break-even, according to Lewandowski. There, producers are running plants at rates of less than 80%. “As long as crude stays where it is, it is going to be difficult for Europe,” he notes. “They just don’t have the competitive feedstocks and competitive assets.”

In the U.S., companies are planning an unprecedented amount of new capacity. The tenth announcement of a multi-billion-dollar petrochemical complex came last month from the chlor-alkali and PVC producer Axiall. The company and an unnamed partner are considering a $3 billion cracker in Louisiana.

But there are signs of an approaching limit to the number of projects North America can bear. For instance, last month, Nova Chemicals announced it will delay a new polyethylene plant.

The problem is not availability of ethane but rather access to muscle and steel. “There is an awful lot of construction proceeding on the U.S. Gulf Coast for a number of different types of projects, and in this industry we haven’t had that kind of build-out, really, ever,” says Chris Bezaire, Nova’s senior vice president of polyethylene. “So the industry is really constrained on engineering resources, pipe fitters, and electricians—all of these trades—as well as equipment manufacturing and even materials.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
After buildup, US basic chemical sector to hit pause
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A promising petrochemical prognosis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Producers Still Standing After Oil Price Drop

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE