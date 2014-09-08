Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Starting And Ending An Academic Career

New and retiring chemistry professors chronicle their experiences

by Susan J. Ainsworth , Linda Wang
September 8, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

A drawing of someone coming and going through a door.
Credit: Richard C. Smith

The beginning of a new term stirs excitement in new faculty and bittersweet reflection in professors who are leaving the academic sphere. In this year’s Back to School feature, C&EN explores academia from these professors’ very different perspectives.

In the first article of the package, Senior Editor Susan J. Ainsworth profiles four chemists who have recently stepped into assistant professor roles, describing the joys and challenges they face.

Life on the other end of the academic career ladder is Senior Editor Linda Wang’s focus. In her article, three professors—two retired and one a year away from retirement—discuss practical aspects and mixed feelings associated with shutting down their labs.

In the final story, C&EN shares readers’ advice for those who have just landed a faculty position and are setting up their first academic labs. We hope you will add your own tips and experiences at http://cenm.ag/wisewords.  

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

C&EN to launch new Opinion section in 2022
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The chemistry graduate school experience
Few Positions Available

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE