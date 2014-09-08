Starting And Ending An Academic Career

The beginning of a new term stirs excitement in new faculty and bittersweet reflection in professors who are leaving the academic sphere. In this year’s Back to School feature, C&EN explores academia from these professors’ very different perspectives.
In the first article of the package, Senior Editor Susan J. Ainsworth profiles four chemists who have recently stepped into assistant professor roles, describing the joys and challenges they face.
Life on the other end of the academic career ladder is Senior Editor Linda Wang’s focus. In her article, three professors—two retired and one a year away from retirement—discuss practical aspects and mixed feelings associated with shutting down their labs.
In the final story, C&EN shares readers’ advice for those who have just landed a faculty position and are setting up their first academic labs. We hope you will add your own tips and experiences at http://cenm.ag/wisewords.
