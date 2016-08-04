Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Unapproved, genetically modified wheat disrupts U.S. trade

Japan, S. Korea halt U.S. wheat shipments following discovery of engineered wheat growing in Washington state

by Britt E. Erickson
August 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A photo showing a field of wheat.
Credit: Shutterstock

Japanese and South Korean authorities have put a hold on purchases of western white wheat from the U.S. for food use and stopped distribution of already purchased U.S. wheat. The move comes in response to a farmer’s discovery of 22 genetically modified wheat plants growing in an unplanted field in Washington state.

It is unclear how the wheat ended up in the Washington field. The Department of Agriculture has not approved the cultivation or sale of any genetically modified wheat varieties in the U.S.

USDA confirmed the discovery on July 29, identifying the wheat as Monsanto’s MON71700, containing the CP4-EPSPS protein. This molecule, an enzyme, helps plants tolerate the herbicide glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup and many generic herbicide formulations.

Organizations representing the wheat industry—U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers—are downplaying the significance of the incident. The groups expect that testing will show there is no detectable MON71700 in the U.S. wheat supply and that exports to Japan and South Korea will start again quickly.

“The materials needed to create the test assay are in Japan, and it should only take two to three weeks” for the Japanese government to start testing, they say. “The results will end the suspension very soon,” the groups predict.

The test was developed by Monsanto and validated by USDA to identify MON71700 in grain shipments. It is available to international trading partners to test U.S. wheat, USDA notes.

USDA officials say there is no evidence that the genetically modified wheat made its way into commerce. And if the grain had made its way into the food supply, the Food & Drug Administration says, “it is unlikely that the wheat would present any safety concerns” because of the small number of plants involved.

The variety is similar, but not identical, to genetically modified wheat found growing in Oregon in 2013. Some food safety advocates suggest it could have been because of lax oversight of field trials of MON71700 conducted by Monsanto from 1998 to 2001.

Because of pressure from such groups, USDA this year beefed up its regulations to require a permit instead of just a notification to conduct field trials with genetically modified wheat.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dicamba drift continued unabated in 2021
China agrees to review U.S. biotechnology applications
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Crop protection products in the crosshairs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE