Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Newscripts

Solving poopy problems with science

by Alex Scott
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Firmenich’s whiff whacking

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Firmenich
Scent stopper: Gates inhales a synthetic latrine smell compound combined with an olfactory receptor blocker.
A photo of Bill Gates sniffing a synthetic latrine smell compound combined with an olfactory receptor blocker.
Credit: Firmenich
Scent stopper: Gates inhales a synthetic latrine smell compound combined with an olfactory receptor blocker.

Sometimes our human sensors are a little too effective. This may be the case with the five or so olfactory receptors out of the 350 found at the top of our nasal passages, which are able to pick up the offensive whiff of feces and urine. The receptors’ sensitivity can be more than just an inconvenience in developing countries because it encourages some of the 2.5 billion people without a personal toilet to stop using public latrines. The result is that many people defecate in the open, increasing the spread of disease.

Swiss flavors and fragrances company Firmenich, working with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, thinks it may be able to solve the problem by blocking the key olfactory receptors that would otherwise send stinky signals to the human brain.

To identify its receptor-blocking compound, Firmenich first sent its chemists out to some of the worst toilets in the developing world. They found that feces and urine in latrines generate more than 200 different chemical aroma compounds. They isolated the four key offenders: indole, p-cresol, dimethyl trisulfide, and butyric acid. The company’s researchers then reproduced these odors in the lab to create what Bill Gates calls a “poop perfume” so that the stinking molecules could be tested in the presence of smell-masking compounds.

During a visit to Firmenich’s labs in Switzerland, Gates concluded that the synthetic latrine compound combined with an olfactory receptor blocker created “a pleasant floral scent,” he comments in a post on LinkedIn.

Firmenich is now putting its stink-blocker formulation to the test in developing countries. As Gates says, it’s a project that could soon enjoy the sweet smell of success.

NASA’s toilet suit

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA creative commons
A little privacy, please: NASA is looking to develop a suit that astronauts can poop in.
A photo of an astronaut wearing a space suit.
Credit: NASA creative commons
A little privacy, please: NASA is looking to develop a suit that astronauts can poop in.

While the stench of latrines may be a problem in the developing world, NASA’s lingering issue with poop that’s out of this world is that its astronauts can’t dispose of it—or other bodily fluids—when wearing space suits.

This is because astronauts may have to wear the suits for up to 10 hours at a stretch during take-off, landing, and space walking. The current inelegant solution involves diapers.

NASA wants to introduce a hands-free in-suit waste management system that routes human waste away from the body for up to six days.

The organization has been inviting members of the public to come up with novel solutions to the problem via the crowdsourcing website HeroX.com. NASA has named its competition the “Space Poop Challenge.” Winners of the challenge could scoop up a prize of $30,000.

An upper-class poop

Rather than working out how to redirect new poop, scientists from Denmark’s Moesgaard Museum have been digging up old feces and using them to find out about the society of the day.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Moesgaard Museum
Fancy feces: 300-year-old poop points to a bishop’s upper-class diet.
A photo of a 17╔th╔ century Danish bishop and a picture of his poop
Credit: Moesgaard Museum
Fancy feces: 300-year-old poop points to a bishop’s upper-class diet.

The museum’s archaeologists found a 300-year-old poop from the latrine of a manor house in the center of the Danish city of Aalborg and decided to investigate it.

Back in the day, a typical diet for the local people of Aalborg would have been beef, buckwheat, cabbage, gruel, and pork. But the 300-year-old poop contained remnants of fig, grapes, and pepper. Such an exotic diet would have been enjoyed only by a member of the upper class. The most likely source is Bishop Jens Bircherod, owner of the manor from 1694 to 1708 and a member of the aristocracy.

The archaeologists are now working on samples from two other latrines in Aalborg.

Alex Scott wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mosquito magnet? There’s a chemical reason for that
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Recycled beer and ancient wine
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Genetic mutation makes fermented fish less stinky

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE