Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Chemical risk assessment headed in new direction

by Britt E. Erickson
January 9, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Exposure science, toxicology, and epidemiology are shedding light on how disruption of biological pathways causes disease, opening the door for a new era in chemical risk assessment, says a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering & Medicine. Emerging tools, such as personal monitoring devices and sensors, offer opportunities to better characterize exposures, including in vulnerable populations, the report says. Computational tools are also getting better at estimating exposures, the report finds. Cell-based assays have come a long way toward evaluating cellular processes and responses, but such technologies are not designed to evaluate the toxicity of metabolites that form when chemicals are broken down in the human body, the report notes. Many in vitro assays, computational models, and high-throughput tools were developed by the pharmaceutical industry and may not be as useful for risk assessment of chemicals or environmental pollutants. “It will most likely be necessary to adapt current assays or develop new assays specifically intended for risk-assessment purposes,” the report says. The report calls for scientists in all relevant disciplines to collaborate to ensure emerging tools and methods are used to their full potential.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE