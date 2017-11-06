The classes of 2015 and 2016: Where are they now?

Starting a company is one thing—making it grow is the tough part. Join C&EN as we check in on our start-up classes of 2015 and 2016 to see what happened this year.

AgriMetis (class of 2016), a crop protection company using biotech insights, raised $23.5 million in a second round of funding in January. In September, the company published a patent for l-glufosinate, the active isomer of racemic glufosinate, which is an herbicide sold by Bayer under the brand name Liberty.

Bolt Threads (class of 2015), a synthetic spider silk developer, has a partnership with clothing designer Stella McCartney. In October, Bolt Threads and McCartney unveiled a dress made from Bolt Threads’ Microsilk at an exhibition at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art called “Is Fashion Modern?”

Carbon (class of 2015), a three-dimensional printing technology firm, launched a line of industrial-grade, connected products, including the Smart Part Washer and M2 printer. In April, Carbon partnered with Adidas to launch the Futurecraft 4D shoe, the first high-performance footwear created with Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis technology.

Continuus Pharmaceuticals (class of 2016) was awarded a $4.4 million contract by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to develop a science- and risk-based approach to monitoring and improving drug quality through continuous manufacturing. The three-year grant will enable Continuus to build a pilot plant for testing its approach.

Inpria (class of 2016), a developer of advanced photoresists for computer chips, secured $23.5 million in series B funding from investors including Air Liquide, Applied Materials, Intel, JSR, and Samsung. Inpria says it will use the money to scale up production of its tin oxide-based photoresists at a facility in Corvallis, Ore.

Liquid Light (class of 2015), a CO 2 -to-chemicals electrocatalytic company, was sold to the Dutch research firm Avantium for an undisclosed sum. A few Liquid Light employees transferred to Avantium, which also took over a portfolio of more than 100 patents and patent applications covering electrochemical methods for making ethylene glycol and other building-block chemicals.

NOHMs Technologies (class of 2015), a battery materials developer, inked two joint development partnerships with electric vehicle manufacturers in Europe. It closed a round of funding that will support work to qualify its products for use in cell phones and electric vehicles.

Olivo Laboratories (class of 2016), a developer of polymeric skin treatments, is recruiting volunteers to test the company’s XPL second-skin treatment, also known as “Spanx for the face.” It’s looking for men and women between the ages of 30 and 69 with bulging under-eye bags to participate in a paid trial of the noninvasive treatment.

polySpectra (class of 2016), a developer of olefin metathesis materials for 3-D printing, raised a seed round of funding to support the launch of COR Alpha, an engineering photopolymer. The company is working with industrial partners to demonstrate COR Alpha’s ability to form high-performance parts.

SLIPS Technologies (class of 2015), a maker of slippery coatings, raised $8.6 million in June from investors including Anzu Partners, BASF Venture Capital, entrepreneur Hansjörg Wyss, and Massachusetts Clean Energy Center. SLIPS got $3.0 million of the funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy to test antifouling paints.