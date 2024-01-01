The year in new drugs

Advertisement

After a dip in 2016, 2017 brought a two-decade peak in drug approvals. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration gave its green light to 46 new molecular entities, the highest number since 1996. Cancer treatments and drugs for rare diseases continued to command a hefty portion of approvals, and many benefited from an agency that seems motivated to streamline development for truly innovative medicines.

Early on in 2017, it was clear the year would bring a bountiful crop of new medicines. By mid-June, FDA had given its nod to as many new molecules as were approved in all of 2016.

The prior year’s meager output meant many big companies were in need of a rebound in productivity. And indeed, for some, 2017 was a salve. AstraZeneca, for example, had no approvals in 2016. It now has three new products in its portfolio: two cancer treatments and an asthma drug.

Bountiful year Cancer and rare-disease drugs scored the most approvals in 2017, and small molecules continued to be an important drug modality. Download a PDF table of the new drugs shown in the slideshow below. Trulance (Peptide) Credit: Synergy Pharmaceuticals Active ingredient: Plecanatide Applicant: Synergy Pharmaceuticals Indication: Chronic idiopathic constipation Mechanism of action Guanylate cyclase-C agonist Wholesale acquisition cost*: $353/month Parsabiv (Peptide) Credit: Amgen Active ingredient: Etelcalcetide Applicant: Amgen Indication: Secondary hyperparathyroidism in chronic kidney disease Mechanism of action Calcium-sensing receptor modulator Wholesale acquisition cost*: N/A Emflaza (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Deflazacort Applicant: Marathon Pharmaceuticals Indication: Duchenne muscular dystrophy Mechanism of action Corticosteroid prodrug Wholesale acquisition cost*: $35,000/year (lowered from $89,000) Incentive: Rare pediatric priority review voucher Siliq (Antibody) Credit: Valeant Pharmaceuticals Active ingredient: Brodalumab Applicant: Valeant Pharmaceuticals Indication: Psoriasis Mechanism of action IL-17RA antagonist Wholesale acquisition cost*: $3,500/month Xermelo (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Telotristat ethyl Applicant: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Indication: Carcinoid syndrome diarrhea Mechanism of action Tryptophan hydroxylase inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $5,164/month Kisqali (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Ribociclib Applicant: Novartis Indication: HR-positive/HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer Mechanism of action CDK4/6 inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: 28-day supply of 600 mg pills is $10,950; 400 mg is $8,760; and 200 mg is $4,380 FDA special status: Breakthrough Xadago (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Safinamide Applicant: Newron Pharmaceuticals Indication: Parkinson's disease Mechanism of action Monoamine oxidase B inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $670/month Bavencio (Antibody) Credit: Merck KGaA/Pfizer Active ingredient: Avelumab Applicant: Merck KGaA Indication: Merkel cell carcinoma Mechanism of action PD-L1 inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $13,000/month FDA special status: Breakthrough| Accelerated approval Symproic (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Naldemedine Applicant: Purdue Pharma Indication: Opioid-induced constipation Mechanism of action Mu opioid receptor antagonist Wholesale acquisition cost*: N/A Zejula (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Niraparib Applicant: Tesaro Indication: Recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer Mechanism of action PARP inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $9,833/month for 200 mg/day (recommended 300 mg/day dose) FDA special status: Breakthrough Dupixent (Antibody) Credit: Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Active ingredient: Dupilumab Applicant: Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Indication: Eczema Mechanism of action IL-4 and IL-13 inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $37,000/year FDA special status: Breakthrough Ocrevus (Antibody) Credit: Roche Active ingredient: Ocrelizumab Applicant: Roche Indication: Multiple sclerosis Mechanism of action CD20 binder Wholesale acquisition cost*: $65,000/year FDA special status: Breakthrough Austedo (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Deutetrabenazine Applicant: Teva Pharmaceutical Indication: Huntington's disease-associated chorea Mechanism of action Vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $60,000/year Ingrezza (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Valbenazine Applicant: Neurocrine Biosciences Indication: Tardive dyskinesia Mechanism of action Vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $5,275/month FDA special status: Breakthrough Brineura (Enzyme) Credit: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Active ingredient: Cerliponase alfa Applicant: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Indication: Batten disease Mechanism of action Enzyme replacement therapy Wholesale acquisition cost*: $702,000/year FDA special status: Breakthrough Incentive: Rare pediatric priority review voucher, sold for $125 million Alunbrig (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Brigatinib Applicant: Takeda Pharmaceutical Indication: ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer Mechanism of action ALK inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $14,250/month FDA special status: Breakthrough | Accelerated approval Rydapt (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Midostaurin Applicant: Novartis Indication: FLT3-positive acute myeloid leukemia Mechanism of action Multikinase inhibitor, including FLT3 and KIT Wholesale acquisition cost*: $14,990/28 days FDA special status: Breakthrough Tymlos (Peptide) Credit: Radius Health Active ingredient: Abaloparatide Applicant: Radius Health Indication: Osteoporosis Mechanism of action Parathyroid hormone-related protein Wholesale acquisition cost*: $19,500/year Imfinzi (Antibody) Credit: AstraZeneca Active ingredient: Durvalumab Applicant: AstraZeneca Indication: Urothelial carcinoma Mechanism of action PD-L1 inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $180,000/year FDA special status: Breakthrough | Accelerated approval Radicava (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Edaravone Applicant: Mitsubishi Tanabe Indication: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Mechanism of action Unknown Wholesale acquisition cost*: $145,524/year Kevzara (Antibody) Credit: Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Active ingredient: Sarilumab Applicant: Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Indication: Rheumatoid arthritis Mechanism of action IL-6R inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $39,000/year Baxdela (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Delafloxacin Applicant: Melinta Therapeutics Indication: Skin infections Mechanism of action Fluoroquinolone Wholesale acquisition cost*: N/A Bevyxxa (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Betrixaban Applicant: Portola Pharmaceuticals Indication: Venous thromboembolism Mechanism of action Factor Xa inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: N/A Tremfya (Antibody) Credit: Johnson & Johnson Active ingredient: Guselkumab Applicant: Johnson & Johnson Indication: Psoriasis Mechanism of action IL-23 inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $58,100/year Incentive: Priority review voucher filed with application Nerlynx (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Neratinib maleate Applicant: Puma Biotechnology Indication: HER2-positive breast cancer Mechanism of action EGFR, HER2, and HER4 inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $10,500/month Vosevi (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Sofosbuvir, velpatasvir, and voxilaprevir Applicant: Gilead Sciences Indication: Hepatitis C Mechanism of action NS5B polymerase, NS5B, and NS3/4A protease inhibitors Wholesale acquisition cost*: $74,760/12-week course FDA special status: Breakthrough Idhifa (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Enasidenib Applicant: Celgene Indication: IDH2-positive acute myeloid leukemia Mechanism of action IDH2 inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $24,872/month Mavyret (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Glecaprevir and pibrentasvir Applicant: AbbVie Indication: Hepatitis C Mechanism of action NS3/4A protease and NS5A inhibitors Wholesale acquisition cost*: $26,400/8-week course FDA special status: Breakthrough Besponsa (Antibody-Drug Conjugate) Credit: Pfizer Active ingredient: Inotuzumab ozogamicin Applicant: Pfizer Indication: Acute lymphoblastic leukemia Mechanism of action CD22-binding antibody and cytotoxic antibiotic Wholesale acquisition cost*: N/A FDA special status: Breakthrough Vabomere (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Meropenem and vaborbactam Applicant: The Medicines Co. Indication: Complicated urinary tract infections Mechanism of action Carbapenem antibacterial and non-β-lactam β-lactamase inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: N/A Benznidazole (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Benznidazole Applicant: Chemo Research Indication: Chagas disease Mechanism of action Nitroimidazole antimicrobial Wholesale acquisition cost*: N/A FDA special status: Accelerated approval Incentive: Tropical disease priority review voucher Aliqopa (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Copanlisib Applicant: Bayer Indication: Follicular lymphoma Mechanism of action Pan-PI3K inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $12,726/month FDA special status: Accelerated approval Solosec (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Secnidazole Applicant: Symbiomix Therapeutics Indication: Bacterial vaginosis Mechanism of action Nitroimidazole antimicrobial Wholesale acquisition cost*: N/A Verzenio (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Abemaciclib Applicant: Eli Lilly & Co. Indication: Breast cancer Mechanism of action CDK4/6 inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $10,948/month FDA special status: Breakthrough Calquence (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Acalabrutinib Applicant: AstraZeneca Indication: Mantle cell lymphoma Mechanism of action BTK inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $14,259/month FDA special status: Breakthrough | Accelerated approval Vyzulta (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution Applicant: Valeant Pharmaceuticals Indication: Glaucoma/ocular hypertension Mechanism of action Metabolizes into two pressure-lowering moieties Wholesale acquisition cost*: N/A Prevymis (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Letermovir Applicant: Merck & Co. Indication: Infection prevention after bone marrow transplant Mechanism of action Cytomegalovirus DNA terminase complex inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: $195/day for tablets or $270/injection FDA special status: Breakthrough Fasenra (Antibody) Credit: AstraZeneca Active ingredient: Benralizumab Applicant: AstraZeneca Indication: Severe asthma Mechanism of action IL-5R α receptor binder Wholesale acquisition cost*: $38,000/first year Mepsevii (Enzyme) Credit: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Active ingredient: Vestronidase alfa Applicant: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Indication: MPS VII (Sly syndrome) Mechanism of action Enzyme replacement therapy Wholesale acquisition cost*: $375,000/year Incentive: Rare disease priority review voucher, sold to Novartis for $130 million Hemlibra (Bispecific Antibody) Credit: Roche Active ingredient: Emicizumab Applicant: Roche Indication: Hemophilia A Mechanism of action Factor IX and X binder Wholesale acquisition cost*: $482,000/first year FDA special status: Breakthrough Ozempic (Peptide) Credit: Novo Nordisk Active ingredient: Semaglutide Applicant: Novo Nordisk Indication: Type 2 diabetes Mechanism of action GLP-1 receptor agonist Wholesale acquisition cost*: $676/4–6 week supply Xepi (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Ozenoxacin Applicant: Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Indication: Impetigo Mechanism of action Nonfluorinated quinolone antibiotic Wholesale acquisition cost*: N/A Rhopressa (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Netarsudil ophthalmic solution Applicant: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Indication: Glaucoma/ocular hypertension Mechanism of action ρ-Kinase inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: N/A Macrilen (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Macimorelin acetate Applicant: Aeterna Zentaris Indication: Adult growth hormone deficiency Mechanism of action Ghrelin mimetic Wholesale acquisition cost*: N/A Steglatro (Small Molecule) Active ingredient: Ertugliflozin Applicant: Merck & Co./Pfizer Indication: Type 2 diabetes Mechanism of action SGLT2 inhibitor Wholesale acquisition cost*: N/A Giapreza (Peptide) Credit: La Jolla Pharmaceutical Active ingredient: Angiotensin II Applicant: La Jolla Pharmaceutical Indication: Hypotension in sepsis or critical illness Mechanism of action Synthetic human angiotensin II Wholesale acquisition cost*: N/A

Source: FDA. Shown in order of approval during 2017.

* Wholesale acquisition cost is the manufacturer's list price and does not include discounts or rebates.

Pfizer, which in 2016 had a lone approval that came only through a midyear acquisition, also scored three new products last year. However, it must share rights to two of them: the cancer immunotherapy Bavencio, which came to Pfizer in 2014 through a multi-billion-dollar deal with Germany’s Merck KGaA, and the diabetes treatment Steglatro, an internally developed drug that in 2013 Pfizer chose to codevelop with U.S.-based Merck & Co.

For others, the drought persisted. Although Bristol-Myers Squibb continued to expand the types of cancer that are treated with its existing immuno-oncology drugs, 2017 was the company’s second year in a row without a new product approval.

The cost of cancer Sources: Companies, insurers

Peak Sources: FDA

The drug industry’s record-breaking productivity does come with caveats. Although FDA said 33% of the products it approved belonged to new classes of compounds, most drug industry watchers would consider several of them to be older drugs.

For example, FDA’s list of first-in-class drugs includes Emflaza, a decades-old corticosteroid approved for the first time in the U.S. to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. A handful of other treatments either are similarly old drugs just now reaching the U.S. market or work against older protein targets now associated with new diseases.

Cancer treatments continued to dominate the list, representing over a quarter of all new molecules approved last year. However, many of the new oncology drugs are not especially unique and work by the same mechanism of action as already marketed drugs. The approval list included two more CDK4/6 inhibitors, two more PD-L1 inhibitors, and more compounds that block the proteins PARP, BTK, and ALK.

The new cancer treatments were the primary beneficiaries of FDA’s effort to speed development of potentially important new drugs. Of the 12 oncology products approved, nine had breakthrough therapy designation (BTD), a status introduced in 2012. FDA has previously described BTD as triggering an all-hands-on-deck approach at the agency to ensure efficient and well-designed clinical programs for drugs that are novel or address an underserved disease.

The program has been growing quickly. Overall, 17 drugs approved in 2017 had BTD status. In 2015, which previously held the recent record for new drug approvals, just 10 products had the special status.

Beyond cancer, anti-infectives and drugs for rare diseases were the other beneficiaries of breakthrough status. According to the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, BTD is significantly shortening drug development timelines. The average time from Investigational New Drug Application—asking FDA to begin clinical trials—to approval letter was 65 months for the 17 BTD drugs approved in 2015 and 2016, compared with 110 months for drugs approved without the status.

“I would say that’s pretty good confirmation that this is another FDA program that seems to be working,” says Christopher-Paul Milne, director of research at the Tufts center. “What has to come next is expansion into other therapeutic areas of need.”

That shortened development time, which in theory should mean lower R&D costs for companies focused on oncology, is not translating into lower prices. All 12 oncology drugs approved last year featured six-figure annual wholesale acquisition costs, the company’s list price before any rebates or discounts.

Although the biotech industry has been energized by the potential for new technologies and therapeutic modalities to tackle difficult-to-treat diseases, small molecules continue to dominate FDA’s docket. Conventional, chemically synthesized drugs represented almost two-thirds of the new molecular entities approved last year.

I would say that’s pretty good confirmation that this is another FDA program that seems to be working. —Christopher-Paul Milne, director of research, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, speaking about FDA’s breakthrough therapy designation (GPCA)

Still, compared with a decade ago, the new drug list last year featured a wider range of modalities, including peptides, enzyme replacement therapies for rare diseases, and an antibody-drug conjugate.

Industry insiders will notice that the tally of 46 does not include the two new therapeutic modalities that garnered the biggest headlines in 2017. Missing are Novartis’s in pharma Kymriah and Gilead Sciences’ Yescarta, both chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies, a new class of drugs made by reengineering a person’s own T cells to seek and destroy cancer cells. Also absent is Spark Therapeutics’ Luxturna, the first-ever approved gene therapy for a genetic condition. Luxturna treats a rare form of blindness.

By the numbers 46 New molecular entities approved in 2017 22 Approved in 2016 63% Small molecules approved 12 Cancer drugs approved in 2017 4 Approved in 2016 37% Drugs with “breakthrough therapy” status $702,000 Annual price of treatment with BioMarin’s Brineura Sources: FDA, companies

C&EN has long tracked FDA’s actions on new molecular entities, and these cellular treatments—the approval of which the agency called “historic”—fall outside that category. Overall, FDA gave the green light to a combined 56 new molecular entities and biologic therapies.

Similarly, the list does not capture another groundbreaking approval that arrived in 2017. In May, FDA green-lighted Merck & Co.’s cancer immunotherapy Keytruda for use in anyone harboring a specific genetic profile.

Keytruda had already been on the market for three years for a variety of cancer types. But last year the agency gave the drug its first “tissue agnostic” approval, meaning that a genetic mutation rather than the location of the cancer—lung or colon, for example—guides use of the treatment.

Soon after coming on as FDA commissioner on May 9, Scott Gottlieb signaled his intention to ease the path for other tissue-agnostic drugs, and he quickly acted: In December, the agency released draft guidance to clarify the clinical development for such treatments.

“When drugs successfully target these molecular mistakes to reverse the effects of different diseases, we need a development pathway that allows the new drug to pursue approval in each of these novel settings on the basis of the molecular marker that the drug targets,” Gottlieb said when the draft guidance was released.

Even as the breadth of modalities and clinical pathways expands, the agency said that every drug in 2017 was approved within the review time frame required by law; many applications actually got the nod before the deadline.

Looking ahead, the agency appears determined to continue partnering with companies to make the development process for innovative drugs even more efficient.