Evonik rolls out nonanimal collagen

Evonik Industries has developed a fermentation process for making synthetic collagen with properties similar to those of human collagen. The German firm says its collagen could replace animal-derived material in medical, pharmaceutical, cell culture, and tissue engineering applications. “This is arguably our biggest innovation breakthrough in recent years,” Evonik says in a statement. The US start-up Geltor also is developing a fermentation process for making collagen for consumer products.
