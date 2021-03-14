Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

PCR could enable more specific pollen forecasts

Biochemical analysis identifies levels of grass pollen linked to allergies

by Laura Howes
March 14, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

This is a photo of grass and grass pollen.
Credit: Simon Creer
Environmental DNA analysis can help researchers monitor grass pollen levels.

When it comes to allergies, not all grass pollens are equal. Some species trigger more asthma and allergic rhinitis (also called hay fever); others less. But all grass pollens look identical. This makes it devilishly difficult to provide detailed grass pollen forecasts for people with allergies. According to research led by Benedict Wheeler at the University of Exeter and Simon Creer at Bangor University, DNA analysis could help (Curr. Biol. 2021, DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2021.02.019). Experts provide pollen forecasts by using a microscope and counting pollen grains. They can identify different tree pollens by eye—but not grass pollens—so allergy experts have been on the hunt for a solution. In 2019, the researchers showed they could use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to rapidly identify grass pollen species based on their different DNA sequences (Nat. Ecol. Evol. 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41559-019-0849-7). Now they have combined environmental samples from different sites in the UK with medical data about cases of asthma and prescriptions for allergy medicine. By tracking these variables from 2016 and 2017, the team found that allergies seem to correlate most with higher levels of two grass species: Cynosurus cristatus and Phleum pratense. In the future, the researchers say, pollen forecasts could give a species breakdown using their sampling technique.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE