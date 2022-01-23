Covestro, Genomatica partner to make bio-HMD

Covestro and the biotech firm Genomatica say they are the first companies to make “significant volumes” of biobased hexamethylenediamine (HMD), a building block chemical used to produce nylon resin and polyurethane coatings. The companies say they have begun testing their developmental process in ton-scale production runs. Covestro has secured an option to license Genomatica’s technology to make bio-HMD at commercial scale. Almost all 2 million metric tons of HMD produced around the world every year are derived from fossil fuel.
