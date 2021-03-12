OMV plans glycerin-to-propanol pilot plant

OMV will build a pilot facility at its refinery in Schwechat, Austria, that turns glycerin, a by-product of making biodiesel, into propanol. OMV plans to open the $36 million facility in 2023. The move to commercialize the technology, which features a novel catalyst, follows over 5 years of research. OMV plans to sell propanol as a gasoline additive and as a chemical production feedstock that replaces fossil-based propanol.
