Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biochemistry

How do tardigrades survive in space?

Tardigrades protect their DNA by wrapping it up in clouds of protein

by Laura Howes
October 19, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Scanning electron microscope image of Ramazzottius varieornatus.
Credit: Kazuharu Arakawa and Hiroki Higashiyama
Scanning electron microscope image of Ramazzottius varieornatus.

Cute microscopic animals called tardigrades are found almost anywhere there is fresh water. They can also survive extreme conditions—even exposure to the cold vacuum of outer space—and their DNA can withstand a battering by X-ray radiation. Until now, researchers weren’t sure how they did it. Previous studies in Ramazzottius varieornatus pointed to the effects of damage suppression protein (Dsup), which protects from radiation. Now, using biochemical analysis, researchers at the University of California San Diego have discovered that Dsup binds to chromatin, the protein that wraps up DNA inside cells (eLife 2019, DOI: 10.7554/eLife.47682). Once bound, Dsup forms a protective cloud that shields the critter’s DNA from hydroxyl radicals produced by X-rays. The team found another version of the protective protein in a different tardigrade species. Although the two proteins share only about 26% of the same amino acid sequence, both protect DNA in the same way. The researchers suspect the protein clouds evolved as a survival mechanism against hydroxyl radicals in tardigrades’ natural habitats. When the environment dries up, tardigrades shift into a dormant state of dehydration, during which Dsup protection should help them survive.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microparticles protect bees from pesticides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Water bears deploy disordered proteins to survive desiccation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stressed Plants Destroy Damaged Chloroplasts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE