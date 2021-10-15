HTL doubles its hyaluronic acid capacity

HTL Biotechnology has more than doubled its capacity to make hyaluronic acid via fermentation at its facility in Javené, France. HTL says the $58 million investment will make it the world’s largest producer of pharmaceutical-grade hyaluronic acid. Orthopedists use hyaluronic acid injections to treat joint pain, and cosmetic surgeons use them to fill in sunken areas of the face, among other applications. Though HTL uses fermentation, some producers extract hyaluronic acid from chicken combs.
