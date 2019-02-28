Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biotechnology

Injectable nanoparticles give mice infrared vision

Biocompatible nanoparticles absorb near IR light and emit visible light that eye cells can detect

by Laura Howes
February 28, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A micrograph showing the nanoparticles on the photoreceptor cells of a mouse.
Credit: Cell
Near IR-absorbing nanoparticles (green) attach to the rod (purple, left) and cone cells (red, right) of the retina in mouse eyes.

The military and police sometimes spot people trying to hide by using cameras that detect the heat coming off their bodies. These devices work by detecting infrared light, which is emitted by hot objects. Scientists in the US and China wondered if there was a less bulky solution for such imaging. Their solution: biocompatible nanoparticles that can give animals (and potentially humans) the ability to see near IR light (Cell 2019 DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2019.01.038). The downside? They require an injection in the eye.

“This research is just plain cool,” says Vince Rotello of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, who also works on integrating nanomaterials with biology but was not involved in the new study. Rotello points out that most nanomedical research focuses on curing disease rather than adding extra capabilities.

These injectable particles essentially convert near IR light into wavelengths that mice can see. Gang Han of the University of Massachusetts Medical School and coworkers designed sodium yttrium fluoride nanoparticles doped with ytterbium and erbium that specifically absorb wavelengths emitted by infrared LEDs and then emit wavelengths that could be picked up by the light-sensing cells inside a mouse’s eyes. Mice and humans can normally only see wavelengths of light between 380 and 740 nm. These nanoparticles absorb light at 980 nm.

Han’s group sent the particles to Tian Xue’s group at the University of Science and Technology of China in Shanghai, who injected the nanoparticles into the eyes of mice. Sugars on the outside of the nanoparticles bind to photoreceptor cells in the eye without harming them. Mice receiving the nanoparticle injections could see and navigate in rooms lit with visible light and in rooms with only infrared light. Han and Xue were surprised that the nanoparticles worked without needing to add anything more to the light-sensitive cells. The nanoparticles remained in place and functioning several months later.

Han also says that the nanoparticles can be easily modified to detect different wavelengths of light, such as longer infrared wavelengths for thermal imaging or visible light wavelengths to help counter colorblindness in people.

UPDATE:

This story was updated on March 1, 2019, to include Vince Rotello's affiliation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene Oxide Delivered Through The Skin Into Tumors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Improving Drug Delivery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoparticle Middlemen Trigger Drug Release

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE