Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Communication

Plants speak to their parasites

Researchers find that plants manipulate nematode pheromones to repel the pests

by Laura Howes
January 16, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Structures of the ascarosides ascr#18 and ascr#9.

It can be helpful to speak your enemy’s language. Some plants do it to generate fake news and lead disinformation campaigns. That’s the latest finding of a collaboration at the Boyce Thompson Institute between Frank C. Schroeder and Daniel F. Klessig, who have found that plants including Arabidopsis, tomato, and wheat can take signaling molecules from attacking parasitic nematodes, modify them, and use them to tell nematodes in the soil to stay away (Nat. Commun. 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-14104-2). After a chat at the coffee machine a few years ago, the pair started investigating how plants respond to a class of small molecules called ascarosides, which are produced by parasitic nematodes. In earlier work, they found that when plants detect an ascaroside called ascr#18 they activate their general immune response. But the researchers noticed that ascr#18 molecules don’t stick around. Digging deeper, they realized that the plants were metabolizing #acsr18 using peroxisomal β-oxidation, the same fatty acid pathway that nematodes use to make ascarosides. It seems the plants use the pathway to make a different ascaroside, ascr#9, and excrete the new compound from their roots into the soil, where nematodes that haven’t got into the plant yet sense the compound and decide that plant isn’t the one for them. In a sense, the plants hijack the nematode signal, change it, and use it against their attackers. Schroeder and Klessig say this cross-species communication has probably coevolved to benefit plants and nematodes. The plant protects itself from being overrun, and the nematodes pick uninfected plants, which would have a better chance of supporting them.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microbiome modifies worm’s food choices
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plant parasite victims learn to share chemical information
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tomato Plants’ Chemical Weapons
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE