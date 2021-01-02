Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Communication

Newscripts

Scent as a motivational muse

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
January 2, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Image of a buff mouse lifting heavy weights and a small, wimpy mouse lifting tiny hand weights.
Credit: Shutterstock
Mighty mouse: Smells spur certain rodents to exercise and others to cooperate.

A whiff to inspire workouts

As an unpredictable year ends, many of us still turn to a predictable resolution for the new year: to get more exercise. But what if your sense of smell could move you to move more? Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, think that might be the case, if you’ve got the right genes . . . and you’re a mouse.

A team led by biologists Sachiko Haga-Yamanaka and Theodore Garland Jr. found that mice bred to voluntarily exercise had distinctly different senses of smell than mice that didn’t exercise (PLOS One 2020, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0241758).

The researchers selected mice that chose to run on a wheel when given the option. They then bred 88 generations of these exerciser mice and looked at their vomeronasal organs, olfactory organs that can pick up pheromones. The team found significant differences between the genes that control receptors in the vomeronasal organs in exerciser mice and those in mice that are less keen on working out.

“Our results so far show that high runners perceive smells differently from regular mice,” Haga-Yamanaka tells Newscripts. The researchers aren’t sure what these receptors’ roles are, but they do know from past studies that mice change how much they exercise when the bodily secretions from other mice are around, she says. So it’s possible that smells from others drive mice to jump on their wheels. The team plans to examine the chemical components of these smells in the future, Haga-Yamanaka says.

If this smell-to-play motivation could be replicated in humans, the researchers say, maybe we could one day spray a perfume that would get our butts to the gym. Humans don’t seem to have a vomeronasal organ as mice do, but they obviously have a sense of smell, Haga-Yamanaka says. “Some vomeronasal receptors are known to be expressed in the olfactory organ in humans, and some of the central brain circuitry is very similar,” she says, so this mouse model might apply to humans to some extent.

But it’s worth remembering, as with all mouse studies, that mice are not people, so take all the necessary grains of salt with that.

 

Helpful smells

Rats are just squirrels with bad PR (it’s hard to rebound from causing a plague), but new research may boost their reputation a bit. Researchers found that when one rat helps another, it gives off a specific odor. And once other rats get a whiff of the helpful rat, they start being helpful too (Proc. R. Soc. B 2020, DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2020.2327).

Scientists already knew that rats are helpful to one another, but they didn’t know what triggers these acts of altruism. To find out, researchers led by behavioral biologist and postdoctoral scholar Nina Gerber at the University of Göttingen gave rats the opportunity to push a tray of food into another rat’s cage. That rat got to eat the food, but the rats that chose to deliver a meal didn’t get any kind of reward.

The team then wafted odors at test rats: either the scent of a nonhelpful rat or the smell of a rat that had been helpful in another room that the test rat could not see. When a test rat smelled the helpful rat’s scent, the test rat was more likely to push the tray of food to its ratty friend, even though the test rat didn’t witness the altruistic act taking place.

This helpfulness scent is not specific to an individual rat. Rather, being helpful makes the smell. Any rat that is helpful can emit the cooperative smell, which nearby rats can pick up.

Scientists don’t know if a response to a cooperative smell is a phenomenon in humans, but the Newscripts gang suggests that the smell of freshly baked cookies is a reliable method for summoning human helpers.

Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perfunctory pigs and pups with personality
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Talking to animals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Soap scents versus mosquitoes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE