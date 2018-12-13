Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Communication

Virus can eavesdrop on bacterial conversations, study finds

Phages can intercept chemical signals from microbes and initiate a kill sequence

by Laura Howes
December 13, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Confocal microscopy image of bacteria.
Credit: Bonnie Bassler/Justin Silpe
When the phage VP882 detects a certain population of bacteria (3–5 µm in length, as shown here in this microscope image), it sets a mechanism in motion to kill the cells, and phage proteins cluster at the cell poles (yellow dots).

All around us, bacteria are having conversations with one another. And even if we can’t understand the chemical back-and-forth, new research shows that certain viruses, known as phages, can listen in (Cell 2018, DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2018.10.059).

Bonnie Bassler’s lab at Princeton University studies the ways bacteria communicate. One specific communication tool that her team studies is the quorum-sensing molecule 3,5-dimethylpyrazin-2-ol (DPO). The cholera-causing bacterium Vibrio cholerae pumps out DPO when neighboring cells reach a certain density, or quorum, and a change is needed to survive.

While studying this mechanism, PhD student Justin Silpe searched genetic databases to find other species that can sense DPO. One of his hits was in the tiny genome of a phage. “That was totally surprising,” Silpe says.

Phages are known to detect stress or damage in their bacterial host, and they might also leave messages behind for other phages. But no phages were known to participate in quorum sensing. Silpe found that when phage VP882 senses DPO, its behavior changes: it makes proteins that lead to cell death for the bacteria and escape for the phage.

Bassler’s team “did a marvelous job, and it’s a pretty extraordinary story,” says John Mekalanos, a microbiologist at Harvard University. “It’s really heavy stuff to try and think through and get into the head of a phage. But it’s clearly fascinating.”

Silpe also demonstrated how scientists could engineer VP882 to kill bacteria such as V. cholerae or salmonella on command. But phage therapy will not become a focus for the Bassler lab. The team’s interest is more fundamental. Bassler says she is convinced that these communication strategies are shared across all branches of the tree of life. “It’s time to up the complexity in how we think about quorum sensing and all of its ramifications.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Castaneroxy A keeps MRSA at bay
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria send signals from beyond the grave
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microbiome modifies worm’s food choices

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE