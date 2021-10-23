Atea’s COVID-19 antiviral fails in Phase 2 trials

Atea Pharmaceuticals’ oral COVID-19 drug, AT-527, failed its Phase 2 clinical trial, the company says. In people with mild to moderate COVID-19, the antiviral showed no difference in viral load compared with the placebo group, though it did show some reduction in viral load in people at high risk of severe infection. As a result, Atea and Roche, which are jointly developing AT-527, are considering changes to a planned Phase 3 trial.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter