Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Infectious disease

Covid-19

Coronavirus epidemics are part of human history

Modern human DNA shows evidence of ancient epidemic

by Laura Howes
June 24, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Inside modern human DNA lie traces of ancient coronavirus infections from many, many years ago (Curr. Biol. 2021, DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2021.05.067). Around 25,000 years ago, in fact.

25,000 years

That’s the conclusion of a team of researchers led by David Enard of the University of Arizona. The scientists used a large database of individual human genomes known as 1000 Genomes to compare the genes coding for proteins that interact with coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2. They found evidence in the DNA of people whose families came from East Asia that a coronavirus epidemic raged in that region around 25,000 years ago. In addition, the virus had changed the DNA of the survivors and their descendants.

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

After completing the computational genomic analysis, the researchers synthesized human and coronavirus proteins and confirmed that they interact, as suggested by the team’s earlier results. The researchers also identified previously unknown drug targets that they say could be useful for future therapeutic development.

The adaptations detected by the genomic study aren’t found in everyone in East Asia today, and the findings don’t mean that people with East Asian heritage are better adapted to survive the current COVID-19 pandemic, the researchers say. Instead, these statistical associations demonstrate that coronaviruses have been infecting humans in East Asia for thousands of years. And the impact of these earlier epidemics can be found in genomic databases today. Perhaps searching inside more human genomes might identify other evidence of ancient pandemics and the viruses that caused them.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New insights into 1918 flu pandemic from samples in a Berlin museum
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stable SARS-CoV-2 genome is good news for vaccine developers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How genomic epidemiology is tracking the spread of COVID-19 locally and globally
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE