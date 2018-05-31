Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Infectious disease

Deployment of Merck’s experimental Ebola vaccine well under way in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The first goal is to thwart the outbreak, but researchers also hope for new insights into combating the virus

by Lisa M. Jarvis
May 31, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A photo of two health care workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, one of whom is holding up a vial of Merck's Ebola vaccine.
Credit: WHO
Health care workers in Congo are selectively deploying Merck's experimental Ebola vaccine.

Vaccination against the deadly Ebola virus is well under way in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The goal is to extinguish the Ebola outbreak, which was first reported in early May, but researchers also hope to learn more about how to prevent and treat infections.

According to the World Health Organization, some 7,500 doses of Merck & Co.’s experimental Ebola vaccine V920 were deployed to Congo as part of a strategy to create an immunity buffer zone. As of May 27, 54 suspected cases of Ebola virus were reported; 25 of those infected—including two health care workers—have died.

More than 900 people are known to have been in contact with the confirmed Ebola cases. A priority has been containing spread of the virus in Mbandaka, a city with four confirmed cases. WHO says 420 at-risk people have been vaccinated there.

Those that have spent their careers studying Ebola are impressed with the speed of the response in Congo. “Mobilization of thousands of doses of vaccine early in the outbreak is tremendous,” says Erica Ollmann Saphire, a Scripps Research Institute professor and Ebola expert.

Although the main goal of the vaccination is to avoid a humanitarian crisis, the scientific community sees the rollout of V920 as a unique opportunity to learn more about combating the deadly virus.

“Human clinical data are essential for understanding the quality and duration of protection,” Ollmann Saphire says. “Animal models only tell you so much.”

Researchers also hope to learn whether V920 can protect different populations. Genetics differ between the people being vaccinated in Congo and those who were vaccinated amid the 2014–15 outbreak in Guinea and Liberia, Ollmann Saphire notes. Moreover, she says, people in Guinea were unlikely to have been previously exposed to Ebola, whereas Congo has experienced nine outbreaks of the virus.

Beyond vaccines, researchers might also learn more about the efficacy of experimental Ebola treatments. A variety of antivirals and antibody cocktails have been sent to Congo for possible use. They include remdesivir, an Ebola antiviral developed by Gilead Sciences during the previous outbreak. Gilead expected its shipment of 360 doses of remdesivir to arrive on May 30.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Here’s what’s happening with the Marburg virus outbreak in Rwanda
J&J HIV vaccine fails in phase 2 trials
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Leprosy drug fights COVID-19 in hamsters

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE