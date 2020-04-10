GSK partners with Vir on COVID-19 therapies and with 3 companies on vaccines

GlaxoSmithKline has made a $250 million investment in Vir Biotechnology. The two will work to develop Vir’s antibody therapies for COVID-19, aiming for clinical testing in 3–5 months. The companies will also use Vir’s CRISPR screening platform to look for targets in human cells that could be drugged to prevent viral infections. Separately, GSK is sharing its AS03 adjuvant—previously used in the firm’s H1N1 pandemicvaccine—with COVID-19 vaccine teams at the University of Queensland, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, and Xiamen Innovax Biotech.
