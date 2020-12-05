Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Infectious disease

Covid-19

Homemade masks can protect wearers and those around them

Researchers say 3-layer masks with a filter inside are best

by Laura Howes
December 5, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A variety of fabric masks spread out on a table
Credit: Shutterstock
Lab tests show that well-fitting homemade masks can provide two-way protection against particles carrying SARS-CoV-2; they trap particles exhaled by the wearer and prevent airborne particles from being inhaled.

Homemade masks are everywhere, but how effective are they? To answer that question, a team at Virginia Tech led by Linsey Marr analyzed the protective properties of a variety of masks. The results confirm earlier studies and suggest that while an N95 is the gold standard, a well-fitting cloth mask will help protect the wearer and people nearby. Marr and coworkers began the study in March after they recognized that wearing cloth masks would be important during the COVID-19 pandemic. The results are available as a preprint, meaning the study has not yet undergone peer review (medRxiv 2020, DOI: 10.1101/2020.11. 18.20233353). The researchers tested the filtration efficiency of 10 materials, including thin cotton, materials used in surgical masks, and a microfiber cloth of the type used to clean glasses. Then they fitted masks made from those materials onto manikins to determine how well they protect the wearer. The researchers found that in addition to trapping particles exhaled by the wearer, masks also protect the wearer from inhaling airborne particles, such as those exhaled by other people. They note, however, that the tests were performed in ideal lab conditions. The team recommends people use three-layer masks that are flexible enough to provide a close fit. The team reports that the best results come from masks made from a tightly woven material for both outer layers and a filter material sandwiched in the middle.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Skin-inspired fabric could keep people much cooler than the air around them
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Could a gel coating catch viruses?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists take a closer look at materials for homemade masks
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE